Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.15. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 6,526 shares.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 122,000 shares of company stock worth $2,291,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after buying an additional 182,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

