Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock Price Down 9.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) were down 9.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 3,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 169,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Specifically, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $506.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

