Compass Minerals International (CMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMP opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

