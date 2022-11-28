Comparing Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) & Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Argo Group International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $15.64 billion 0.71 $2.42 billion $5.69 7.15 Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.44 $6.70 million ($5.53) -4.84

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 11.60% 24.29% 2.99% Argo Group International -9.58% 2.59% 0.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.1% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Fidelity National Financial pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity National Financial and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Argo Group International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities that include fixed indexed, fixed rate, and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

