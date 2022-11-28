Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.65. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 64,573 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SID shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.