Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.65. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 64,573 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SID shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $1,626,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.