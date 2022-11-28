Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Community Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129. Community Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

