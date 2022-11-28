Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Community Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ALBY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129. Community Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.
About Community Capital Bancshares
