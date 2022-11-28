Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.91% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 295,290 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVGI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,727. The company has a market capitalization of $219.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

