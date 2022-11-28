Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.2% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Natixis lifted its holdings in Comcast by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,041,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 916,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,698,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 560,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,602,697. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

