Coin98 (C98) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Coin98 has a market cap of $49.13 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.01821634 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012331 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00031140 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.01718605 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.