Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $50.87 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $9.61 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.36 or 0.01874368 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012120 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00031305 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.01724609 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

