CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNB Financial Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of CCNEP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $28.59.
About CNB Financial
