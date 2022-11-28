Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

