CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 7%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 1,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
