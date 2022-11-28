CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 7%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 1,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

CI&T Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

About CI&T

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CI&T by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CI&T by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CI&T by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

