Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4,090.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $228,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 312,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CSCO traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,620,365. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

