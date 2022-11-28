CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 8th

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

CION Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $574.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

About CION Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

