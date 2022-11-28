CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 8th

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
CION Investment Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $574.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
