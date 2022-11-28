China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. 123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

