Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Up 418.2% in November

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 418.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CHEA remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Monday. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,871. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,532,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,810,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

