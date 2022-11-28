Chellitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $99.36 (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $99.36 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

