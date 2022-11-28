Chainbing Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $733.86 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00008993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $733.86 million and $2,635.17 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

