CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$114.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$107.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.30. The stock has a market cap of C$27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

