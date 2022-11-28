CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 83,767 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

