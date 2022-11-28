Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2,460.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Centene by 79.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $84.87. 16,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

