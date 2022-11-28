CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.