Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 million and a P/E ratio of 423.47. Catalyst Bancorp has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $14.09.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

