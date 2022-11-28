Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a growth of 2,264.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carrefour Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRRFY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carrefour from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Carrefour from €21.00 ($21.43) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

