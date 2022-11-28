Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.06

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 17876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,222,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 24.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,226,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 238,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

