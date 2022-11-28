Carlyle Group Inc. Takes $5.34 Million Position in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)

Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,810,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Smart Share Global comprises 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Smart Share Global stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Smart Share Global Limited has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $103.09 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

