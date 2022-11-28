Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €154.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €154.00 ($157.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($170.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 0.3 %

ETR AFX traded down €0.35 ($0.36) during trading on Monday, reaching €132.95 ($135.66). 31,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 48.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €101.75 ($103.83) and a fifty-two week high of €188.50 ($192.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €122.78.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

