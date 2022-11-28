Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) is Dodge & Cox’s 8th Largest Position

Dodge & Cox grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 9.24% of Capital One Financial worth $3,694,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Natixis increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 17,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

COF traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

