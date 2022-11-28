Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,748,340 shares.The stock last traded at $1.86 and had previously closed at $1.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.
Cano Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
