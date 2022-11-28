Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,748,340 shares.The stock last traded at $1.86 and had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

