Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of CP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 144,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

