Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CDPYF remained flat at $32.13 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.