Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 28,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,219,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Specifically, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Camping World Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 55.9% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

