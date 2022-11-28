Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at C$32.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market cap of C$14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.40. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$23.03 and a 12-month high of C$41.05.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.67.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.