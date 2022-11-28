Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,569 shares.The stock last traded at $43.57 and had previously closed at $43.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.