Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.41. 2,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,033. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,872 shares of company stock worth $5,975,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

