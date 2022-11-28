Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 457,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,310 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PSQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. 91,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,516,799. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.