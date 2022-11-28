Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,196 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $153.29. 135,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,296. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.19. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

