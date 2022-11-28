Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

