Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.39. 10,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,520. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

