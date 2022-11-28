Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 72,946 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 3.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,696,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 855,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth $19,373,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $13,914,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 143,096 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $42.87. 65,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,678. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

