Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,088 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.53% of Newmont worth $250,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 59.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,985,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,957 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 27.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Newmont by 194.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 441,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 291,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 17.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. 123,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,911. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

