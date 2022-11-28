Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 446,645 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,645 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.20% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $147,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. 36,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,650. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

