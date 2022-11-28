Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 108,276 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 108,276 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tesla were worth $92,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,566,241,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,182,613,000 after buying an additional 161,056 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,108,501 shares of company stock worth $2,871,588,678. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.82. The company had a trading volume of 874,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,922,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

