Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,486 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.50% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $360,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,910,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.06. 15,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,788. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $323.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.