Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $291,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.86. 12,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

