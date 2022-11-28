Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $408.66 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.25% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $408,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

BMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.29. 107,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,308,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

