Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $133.75 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.71% of Genuine Parts worth $133,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.19. 5,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,948. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $186.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

