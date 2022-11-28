Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 1,046,452 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,452 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $540,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,763,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,600 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 126,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 233,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,577. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $275.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

