Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,212 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $173,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 75,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.